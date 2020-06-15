Centre asks states to ensure fair and transparent charges for Covid-19 treatment

While states such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have already capped the charges for Covid-19 treatment, some states are in the process of streamlining these charges. “Health is a state subject. We have asked the states to look into the matter. This is critical time for the country and the private sector should come forward in the health crisis. The state governments should have a healthy dialogue with the private sector and come to mutually amicable decision in the interest of patients," said Harsh Vardhan, union health minister.