Union Health Ministry on Sunday asked States/UTs to ensure that movement restrictions imposed by them to limit coronavirus transmission does not adversely impact the covid-19 Vaccination exercise, by restricting access of beneficiaries to the COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

While India has administered nearly 3 crore covid-19 doses, the number of daily cases has breached the 2.60 lakh mark forcing states to impose local lockdowns and weekends curfews. “In view of rising covid-19 cases across many States/UTs, various measures are being undertaken to control the spread of covid-19 which also includes covid-19 curfews and partial/complete lockdown in some States/districts for variable periods. Similarly, for management of covid-19 cases, certain hospitals are being earmarked as Dedicated covid-19 Hospitals for management of only covid-19 cases," said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, union health ministry said in a letter to states.

“In this regard, it is advised that covid-19 vaccination services should not be affected by covid-19 curfews/lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) should not be restricted during such interventions. Similarly, those CVCs which have been identified as Dedicated covid-19 Hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted covid-19 vaccination services," he said in the letter.

Agnani said that vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that is distinctly separated from the building/block where management of covid-19 patients is being done. He added that this will ensure that beneficiaries of vaccination are not inadvertently exposed to covid-19 in these hospitals.

He further said that government of India will extend all possible support for covid-19 vaccination

which is an important strategy for mitigating the impact of ongoing pandemic.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 2,61,500 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan report 78.56% of the new cases, the union health ministry data showed. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,123. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,334 while Delhi reported 24,375 new cases.

The daily positivity rate in the last 12 days has doubled from 8.00% to 16.69%. The national weekly posivity rate has increased from 3.05% to 13.54% in the last one month. Chhattisgarh reported the highest weekly positivity rate among states at 30.38%.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 18,01,316. It now comprises 12.18% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,21,576 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.02% of India’s total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for38.09% of the total active caseload of the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,28,09,643 today. The National Recovery Rate has gone down to 86.62%. At least 1,501 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 82.94% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (419). Delhi follows with 167 daily deaths, the government said. Several states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have imposed movement restrictions.

