Centre asks states to ensure movement restrictions don't impact vaccination

While India has administered nearly 3 crore covid-19 doses, the number of daily cases has breached the 2.60 lakh mark forcing states to impose local lockdowns and weekends curfews. “In view of rising covid-19 cases across many States/UTs, various measures are being undertaken to control the spread of covid-19 which also includes covid-19 curfews and partial/complete lockdown in some States/districts for variable periods. Similarly, for management of covid-19 cases, certain hospitals are being earmarked as Dedicated covid-19 Hospitals for management of only covid-19 cases," said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, union health ministry said in a letter to states.

