Centre asks states to ensure only children above 12 years receive covid jabs

Rajesh Bhushan, secretary at the MoHFW in a letter to States/UTs said, “A detailed guideline has been prepared for the vaccination of children in 12-14 years of age. As CorBEvax vaccine is approved only for those above 12 years of age, it should be ensured that children who are above 12 years of age only, are vaccinated i.e. those who are born on or before 15th March 2010. The vaccinator and verifier should ensure that beneficiaries less than 12 years on the date of vaccination are not vaccinated even if he/she is registered on CoWIN."

