NEW DELHI : With swelling omicron numbers in the country, central government on Wednesday asked states to schedule and conduct mock drills of all installed and commissioned PSA Plants to ensure that they are in fully operational status.

The move, the union health ministry said, is to ensure that oxygen with the required quantity, pressure and purity reaches the intended patients at their bedside. These drills are to be completed by the end of December 2021. The report to this effect is to be submitted to the Union Health Ministry through designated portals for live tracking and monitoring of the functional status of these equipment.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary convened a meeting with States and UTs to review the status and their preparedness regarding Medical Oxygen devices and systems (PSA Plants, LMO Plants, Oxygen Concentrators, Medical Gas Pipeline System), through a video conference. States were also requested to complete the pending Oxygen Audit reports and submit this through the designated portal by the end of December 2021.

The Union Health Ministry is conducting comprehensive training programmes to build and enhances capacities of technicians and clinicians for operation and maintenance of the PSA plants and other medical oxygen related infrastructure. States that have yet to complete the scheduled training programmes were urged to expedite them and complete the pending ones by December end, in coordination with the District Skill development Councils, the union health ministry said.

Informing the States and UTs that the Union Government has assisted them through availability of equipment, technical and financial support for PSA plants, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plants and Medical Gas Pipeline systems (MGPS), the States were urged to review and monitor the status of these on a daily basis to ensure that the gap between the equipment and systems delivered to the Districts and installed at the healthcare facilities is reduced to zero.

“While equipment and systems have been sanctioned and delivered, in many states these have not been sent to the district healthcare facilities and when delivered, some have still not been made functional," the union health ministry said.

State nodal officers were requested to streamline coordination with Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES) and Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) etc., for resolution of electricity related and site related issues for ensuring quick operationalization of the entire medical oxygen supply infrastructure supplied to them.

As on date, a total of 3236 PSA plants have been installed in the country from various sources with a total commissioned oxygen capacity of 3783 MT. Moreover, 1,14,000 Oxygen Concentrators are being provided to States under PM CARES (1 lakh) and covid-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package (ECRP)-II (14,000).

It was also pointed out to the States that ECRP-II funds have been sanctioned to them for installation of 958 LMO Storage Tanks and medical gas pipeline systems in 1374 hospitals. States were advised to utilize this opportunity to enhance domestic oxygen production capacity and ensure the completion, installation and commissioning of medical gas pipelines in government hospitals expeditiously. Several covid-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of infections.

At least 6,984 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s Active Caseload is presently at 87,562. Active cases constitute 0.25% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020, the union health ministry data showed. Meanwhile the total tally of omicron cases has breached 60 as on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!