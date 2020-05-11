Centre asks states to ensure uninterrupted movement of doctors

NEW DELHI: Home secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked states to ensure uninterrupted movement of doctors and other healthcare professionals during the ongoing lockdown, pointing out that curbs on their movement across state boundaries can lead to severe constraints in dealing with the covid-19 crisis.

This follows reports of healthcare services being affected in some places including in the national capital after neighbouring states closed their borders, barring the entry and exit of medical workers.

"Any restrictions on the movement of medical professionals and paramedical staff can lead to severe constraints in rendering covid-19 medical services," he said in a letter posted on Twitter on Monday.

"As such, ensuring unhindered movement of all such medical professionals is essential for meeting public health requirements and saving precious human lives," he said adding "As you are aware, the services of medical and paramedical staff are urgently required in meeting the challenge of covid-19 pandemic."

"Furthermore, the existing staff, apart from this duty, also have to render normal responsibilities, such as conducting immunisation programmes, handling the onset of vector and other seasonal diseases, and meeting other non-covid-19 emergencies," he said.

Bhalla also pointed to reports of many private clinics and nursing homes not being allowed to function at several places. Functioning of these medical facilities, which supplement the regular medical infrastructure, and relieve the burden on hospitals, is also crucial, he added.

"I would urge all states and UTs (union territories) to ensure that such clinics and nursing homes continue to function without any hindrances," he added.

