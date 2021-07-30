Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Centre asks states to facilitate vaccination of destitute people

Centre asks states to facilitate vaccination of destitute people

India has been trying to vaccinate its eligible population against the coronavirus. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 06:11 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • State chief secretaries have been asked to direct concerned departments to work together to facilitate vaccination of destitute people and beggars

NEW DELHI: The central government has asked states to facilitate covid-19 vaccination of the most vulnerable groups. In a letter to states, the union health ministry has said there is a need to keep ensure Covid-19 vaccination is equitable and accessible to all.

"More than 45 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date under India's Covid Vaccination Program. The vaccination drive is people centric and provisions have been made to make it accessible to all eligible priority groups irrespective of their socio-economic status," the letter said.

"The vaccination of destitutes and vagabonds who may not have access to self-registration and lack resources for vaccination, needs to be facilitated. States/UTs may adopt a targeted approach to cover this group," it said.

State chief secretaries have been asked to direct concerned departments to work together to facilitate vaccination of destitute people and beggars.

"Concerned Departments of the State Government may take the help of NGOs/CSOs and public spirited citizens/volunteers in this endeavour. Special session may be planned for conducting the vaccination for this group of persons," the letter added.

