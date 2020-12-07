Centre asks states to firmly enforce law on pictorial warnings on tobacco packs

New Delhi: The Centre has asked states to strictly enforce laws regarding pictorial warnings on tobacco packets that came into effect last week.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to chief secretaries of states and Union Territories that the depiction of specified health warnings would bring greater awareness and sensitization about serious and adverse health consequences of tobacco use, especially among the youth, children and the illiterate.

“Effective implementation of the Rules depends on concerted efforts of all the concerned Ministries, Departments of the Govt of lndia as well as State Governments," Bhushan said in the letter.

Bhushan has asked the states to take the necessary steps to ensure that the provisions of these rules are duly enforced, under their jurisdiction.

The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 was enacted in order to discourage the use of tobacco and to protect the youth and the masses from exposure to second-hand smoke.

This Act is applicable to all tobacco products and extends to the whole of the country. Section 7 of the Act provides for specified health warnings on all tobacco product packs.

The ministry notified the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, dated 15 March 2008 and the rules have been amended from time to time for display of specified health warnings on all tobacco product packs, thereby mandating the display of specified health warnings on both sides of the tobacco product packages, covering 85% of the principal display area. The rules were lastly amended in April dated 3 April 2018.

As per Rule 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, the specified health warning on tobacco product package shall be rotated every 24 months.

Now, the ministry of health and family welfare via Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2020 has notified the new set of specified health warnings which have come into force on 1 December.

In India, 270 million adults use tobacco and it is estimated to kill more than 1.3 million users every year, several studies have established connection between tobacco use and spread of covid-19.

Pictorial health warnings on tobacco products are the most cost-effective tool for educating on the health risks of tobacco use, according to World Health Organization.

In a country like India, where people use several languages and dialects, the pictorial warning transcends the language and in many cases also the illiteracy barrier. The 85% pictorial warnings on all cigarettes, bidis and chewing tobacco packages manufactured and sold in India, have resulted in 92% of adults (surveyed under GATS 2016-2017) believing that smoking caused serious illness, and 96% saying that use of smokeless tobacco causes serious illness. The findings also revealed that there has been a growing demand for cessation centres as 55% of smokers and 50% of smokeless tobacco users were planning or thinking of quitting tobacco use.

India is the only Saarc country to have a quit-line number on their tobacco products and the fourth country in Asia after Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

India’s current international ranking for package warnings is at third spot in the world, as outlined in the October 2016 Canadian Cancer Society report, Cigarette Package Health Warnings: International Status Report, that ranked 205 countries worldwide.

