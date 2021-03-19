Centre asks states to focus on genome testing to track mutated virus

Public health experts have said that as the mutant strains continue to increase the disease burden, the government needs to look at the diagnostics more closely. “Analysing power as well as the density of sequencing ability will be important for India. We need to update our regulatory processes as well for the same and these modifications can be quickly brought to fruition. The US FDA guidelines have provided a relatively easy guideline for achieving the same. Countries need to be alert and create diagnostic kits for the future depending on the presence of mutations," said professor N.K. Ganguly, president, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, and former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Ganguly suggested that booster shots in the existing vaccines can be given to neutralise the effects of mutations alongside a few other vaccines.

