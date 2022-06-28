Centre asks states to focus on vaccination ahead of festivals, religious yatras

“Healthcare worker and other frontline workers engaged during such events by the state/district administration and organizers of such events should be asymptomatic and preferably fully vaccinated. Additionally, precautions need to be taken for elderly people and those with co-morbid conditions (like diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung/liver/kidney diseases etc.) while planning to participate in such events. The need to consult their treating doctor and continue taking their medication throughout the period while closely monitoring the health," Bhushan said in a letter to states that was seen by Mint.