Centre asks states to focus on vaccination ahead of festivals, religious yatras

In a letter to states, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to start special vaccination drive at least a fortnight in advance for those planning to participate in upcoming religious events.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Concerned over rising covid-19 cases ahead of festivals and religious yatras, the Centre has directed states to ensure that people participating in mass gatherings are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Concerned over rising covid-19 cases ahead of festivals and religious yatras, the Centre has directed states to ensure that people participating in mass gatherings are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.
In a letter to states, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to start special vaccination drive at least a fortnight in advance for those planning to participate in upcoming religious events. Bhushan said such large congregations may potentially lead to transmission of infectious diseases including covid.
In a letter to states, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to start special vaccination drive at least a fortnight in advance for those planning to participate in upcoming religious events. Bhushan said such large congregations may potentially lead to transmission of infectious diseases including covid.
To be sure, India has reported 11,793 new cases and 27 deaths due to covid in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 96,700, increasing the total number of cases to 4,34,18,839 so far, the union health ministry data said on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To be sure, India has reported 11,793 new cases and 27 deaths due to covid in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 96,700, increasing the total number of cases to 4,34,18,839 so far, the union health ministry data said on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Healthcare worker and other frontline workers engaged during such events by the state/district administration and organizers of such events should be asymptomatic and preferably fully vaccinated. Additionally, precautions need to be taken for elderly people and those with co-morbid conditions (like diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung/liver/kidney diseases etc.) while planning to participate in such events. The need to consult their treating doctor and continue taking their medication throughout the period while closely monitoring the health," Bhushan said in a letter to states that was seen by Mint.
“Healthcare worker and other frontline workers engaged during such events by the state/district administration and organizers of such events should be asymptomatic and preferably fully vaccinated. Additionally, precautions need to be taken for elderly people and those with co-morbid conditions (like diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung/liver/kidney diseases etc.) while planning to participate in such events. The need to consult their treating doctor and continue taking their medication throughout the period while closely monitoring the health," Bhushan said in a letter to states that was seen by Mint.
“In events like religious yatras, where enroute congregation points are expected concerned states, governments shall identify major routes expected to be taken by the individuals and organize requisite health facilities on these routes," he said adding that states should focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
“In events like religious yatras, where enroute congregation points are expected concerned states, governments shall identify major routes expected to be taken by the individuals and organize requisite health facilities on these routes," he said adding that states should focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
Organizing agencies in coordination with the concerned district health administration shall also make provisions for health desks (with provisions of covid-19 testing) at main destinations as well as at halting places throughout the route.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Organizing agencies in coordination with the concerned district health administration shall also make provisions for health desks (with provisions of covid-19 testing) at main destinations as well as at halting places throughout the route.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Provision for referral and transport of serious cases to nearest identified health facilities shall also be made. State governments shall identify and ordinate with volunteer organizations and community-based organizations participating in the events at various halting points and in the destination city/district to promote adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour (sufficient physical distancing, use of mask, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene)," he wrote.
“Provision for referral and transport of serious cases to nearest identified health facilities shall also be made. State governments shall identify and ordinate with volunteer organizations and community-based organizations participating in the events at various halting points and in the destination city/district to promote adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour (sufficient physical distancing, use of mask, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene)," he wrote.
Public meetings, prayer, seating and lodging arrangements on the route and halting points should be made in outdoor as well or well-ventilated areas provision of thermal screening and hand washing, the letter said. "Organizing agencies in collaboration with concerned district authorities shall make provisions of regular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touch two surfaces (handrails, queue barricades, seats, benches, washrooms etc at the mean destination as well as at the halting places throughout the road.," he said.
Public meetings, prayer, seating and lodging arrangements on the route and halting points should be made in outdoor as well or well-ventilated areas provision of thermal screening and hand washing, the letter said. "Organizing agencies in collaboration with concerned district authorities shall make provisions of regular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touch two surfaces (handrails, queue barricades, seats, benches, washrooms etc at the mean destination as well as at the halting places throughout the road.," he said.
Bhushan has also directed states to make every effort to raise community awareness through proper IEC materials at prominent locations and display of helpline numbers throughout the route.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bhushan has also directed states to make every effort to raise community awareness through proper IEC materials at prominent locations and display of helpline numbers throughout the route.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
State government shall review and strengthen the disease surveillance system during the event/yatra as an extension of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) for epidemic-prone diseases with focus on covid-19.
State government shall review and strengthen the disease surveillance system during the event/yatra as an extension of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) for epidemic-prone diseases with focus on covid-19.
State and district health administration shall maintain a close watch over occurrence of isolated or clusters of new covid-19 cases and take prompt public health measures and accordingly, he said and ordered them to review and strengthen the existing hospital bed capacity, including human resource, drugs, oxygen, equipment et cetera as well as ambulance and referral systems while keeping a close watch over hospitalization rate.
State and district health administration shall maintain a close watch over occurrence of isolated or clusters of new covid-19 cases and take prompt public health measures and accordingly, he said and ordered them to review and strengthen the existing hospital bed capacity, including human resource, drugs, oxygen, equipment et cetera as well as ambulance and referral systems while keeping a close watch over hospitalization rate.