Central government on Wednesday asked states to impose local restrictions ahead of festivals season that may lead to mass gatherings and trigger fast spread of coronavirus infection.

Writing a letter to the states, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged that they should refer to the directions issued under Disaster Management Act by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for focussed covid-19 containment measures.

“In view of upcoming festivals, such as Muharram (19th August), Onam (21st August). Janmashtami (301h August), Ganesh Chaturthi (101h Sep.) and Durga Puja (51h - 151h October 2021) etc, where large public gatherings are expected, it is advised that States may actively consider imposition of local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and curb mass gatherings," said Bhushan in the letter.

“Even though the trajectory of daily new cases has shown a steady decline over the last month, there are a few States which still reflect signs of upsurge in their daily cases and positivity," he said.

Bhushan cited that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have expressed concern regarding the potential of mass gathering events during festivals turning into super spreader events, thereby leading to a spike in Covid cases. This was earlier communicated to the States vide letter dated 20th July 2021of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, he said.

“I would like to reiterate that any laxity in ensuring strict adherence to the five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour', may result in losing the impetus that our country has gained so far in managing the pandemic. I look forward to your continued proactive measures in this regard so that we may continue to build on the momentum gained in our collective response to covid-19," said Bhushan in the letter.

Central government has been rushing experts teams to handle the increasing covid-19 cases in some states. Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandavia, union health minister on Wednesday tweeted, “Central Government deploys a multi-disciplinary team to Manipur in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. The team will aid state’s ongoing efforts in #COVID19 management."

“The Central Government's team headed by NCDC has returned from Kerala & submitted its report. I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri @VijayanPinarayi ji, over the phone and discussed the matter of the rising #COVID19 cases in the State," he said in a separate tweet.

“I have also written a letter to CM Vijayan Pinarayi ji for taking more proactive measures and precautions to control the ongoing situation in Kerala. I have sought the State’s cooperation in managing the situation and have assured Central Government's complete support," he said in the series of tweet.

At least eight States are showing high Reproductive Number of covid-19 infection with Himachal Pradesh having the highest value (1.4) followed by Jammu & Kashmir (1.4) and Lakshadweep (1.3), the Centre said on Tuesday warning that the second covid-19 wave is ongoing.

Reproduction Number (Rt ) is the average number of new infections generated by one infected individual during the entire infectious period. R>1 denotes a spreading infection. Rt for India is 1.2. The other states having high reproduction number are Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Puducherry and Kerala.

India reported 42,625 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with over 516 covid-19 deaths. India's Active caseload currently 4,10,353 with active cases constituting 1.29% of total cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.