Centre asks states to impose covid restrictions ahead of festivals

“I would like to reiterate that any laxity in ensuring strict adherence to the five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour', may result in losing the impetus that our country has gained so far in managing the pandemic. I look forward to your continued proactive measures in this regard so that we may continue to build on the momentum gained in our collective response to covid-19," said Bhushan in the letter.