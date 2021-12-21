NEW DELHI : In view of initial signs of surge in cases of covid-19 as well as increased detection of the highly mutant Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron in different parts of the country, centre on Tuesday asked states to impose night curfew coupled with strict regulation of large gatherings.

The move comes a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that increased social mixing over the holiday period in many countries will lead to increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths.

Along with Christmas and new year celebrations, India is also witnessing the wedding season across the country with omicron cases breaching the 200 mark on Tuesday. In order to contain the spread of infection of omicron and other variants, Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary through a letter asked stated to impose curtailing numbers in marriage and funerals, restricting numbers in offices, industries, public transport etc.

Bhushan said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta. “Besides, the Delta is still present in different parts of the country. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level. The decision making at the State/UT and district level must be very prompt and focussed," said Bhushan.

The centre recommended strategies for containment and restrictions, keeping the “District" as a unit. Bhushan suggested that at the district level there should be constant review of emerging data regarding the population affected by covid-19, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilization, manpower, notifying Containment Zones, enforcement of perimeter of containment zones etc.

“This evidence should be the basis for effective decision making at the district level itself. Such a strategy ensures that infection is contained at the local level itself before it spreads to other parts of the state," Bhushan said in the letter.

“The main elements of the framework to be used by States and UTs to facilitate decision making at the District Level is test positivity of 10% or more in the last one week or bed occupancy of 40% or more on oxygen supported or ICU beds. ln case any one of these parameters are met in any District, district level containment measures and restrictions may be put in place forthwith. Equally important, the restrictions must be strictly enforced," he said.

Bhushan further said that however, based on the local situation and population characteristics such as density etc., and keeping in mind the higher transmissibility of Omicron, States/UTs can take containment measures and restrictions even before these thresholds are reached.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO on Monday also maintained that there is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant. And it is more likely that people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from covid-19 could be infected or reinfected, he said.

The central government has said that in case of all new clusters of Covid positive cases, prompt notification of "Containment Zones", "Buffer Zones" should be done, strict perimeter control of Containment Zone as per extant guidelines must be ensured.

All cluster samples must be sent to INSACOG Labs for Genome Sequencing without delay, Bhushan said. Along with testing and door to door case search, the states have also been advised for testing of all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) / Influenza like Illness (lLI) and vulnerable/co-morbid people, ensuring right proportion of RTPCR tests in total tests being conducted daily, contact tracing of all Covid positive persons and their timely testing, utilizing the access to "AlR SUVIDHA" Portal by State Surveillance Officers (SSOs) and District Surveillance Officers (DSOs) to monitor the international passengers who have arrived in their States and Districts etc.

Further Bhushan also asked states to increase bed capacity, other logistics like ambulances, mechanism for seamless shifting of patients, availability and operational readiness of oxygen equipments, buffer stock of drugs to be ensured by prompt utilization of Emergency Covid Response Package (ECRP-ll) funds released by Central Government and other available resources etc.

The existing National Clinical Management Protocol remain unchanged for Omicron, the government said adding that there should be a stringent enforcement of home isolation as per extant guidelines.

“This would include among others: customized kit for persons undergoing home isolation, their regular monitoring through call centers as well as home visits etc. This will be a very critical activity in the days to come specially to ensure that persons under home isolation do not spread the virus to others in view of its higher transmissibility," said Bhushan adding that 100% vaccination of eligible population should be ensured. Regular reviews with field officers and proactive action in this regard will definitely control the spread of infection and flatten the curve, he said further.

While India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination neared 139 crores, the country recorded over 5,326 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

