Centre asks states to install local servers to improve online land registration

Centre asks states to install local servers to improve online land registration2 min read . 07:39 PM IST
Centre has asked states to install local servers for uninterrupted online land registration services with high speed internet
To boost the digitalisation of land records in India, the central government has asked the state governments to install local servers as well as boost internet speed in sub-registrar offices.
The centre is trying to boost the process of digital tracking of land records in rural areas with such initiatives, a senior official told PTI. Along with ensuring digitalisation of old land records, the government is also planning to come up with an online registration system under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme(DILRMP). The program is being implemented by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.
At present, around 70 per cent of the records of 94 crore land parcels are stored digitally in computerised format. According to the official data, the government has integrated some of the sub-registrar offices and tehsils with land records as well.
"We are aware of the slow server issues in some parts. The centre is supporting the states with funds for this. We have suggested that the states create a local server and enhance internet speed," said Sonmani Borah, Joint Secretary, Department of Land Records that falls under the Union Ministry of Rural Development.
To improve the internet speed for better upkeep of the digital data and ensure more digital tracking of land records, the states have been asked to set up a local server for the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS). This system provides ample options for online property registration.
Even though the NGDRS system is specifically designed for the use of sub registrars and officials from registration departments , it can also be used by other citizens for land registration purposes. Many states are still doing land registration processes with private vendors and private partners. These states are yet to shift to NGDRS
NGDRS system is a government’s flagship program to digitalise the land record system in the country. The system will provide a major shift from the existing ways of land registration and even transaction. With NGDRS, people would be able to perform all the processes digitally, be it sales or land or transfer of land. The system began as a pilot project in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra in its initial phase and is now implemented in many states of the country.
