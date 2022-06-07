Centre asks states to junk diesel buses

VC Sajjanar, vice-chairman and managing director, Telangana State Road Transportation Corp., said, “Switching to electric buses is a good scheme, but STUs have been in a bad shape after covid-19. We lose ₹4-6 crore each day because of increasing operational costs as diesel prices have constantly been shooting up. Electric buses will help reduce costs. We have nearly 2000 buses that are nearing their end-of-life term and need to be scrapped, but we can’t fund these orders when we are making losses – our operating costs right now are close to ₹20 crore, we make only about ₹12 crore or so. Even on a peak day at over 70% utilization, we make ₹4-6 crore in losses," he said.