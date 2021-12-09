Centre asks states to keep hospital infra ready for any surge in omicron cases

As the progress of the funds utilisation at the field level is being reviewed by the Health Ministry, information on progress of funds utilisation needs to be filled in the portal created for the purpose, the centre said. It needs to be ensured that al health facilities at the field level have functional ventilators, PSA plants, oxygen concentrators etc. States were informed that many ventilators supplied by the Centre are still lying unpacked and unused at some field hospitals, with consumables not being procured & made available by the States. This needs to be reviewed immediately to ensure that all PSA Oxygen plants, Oxygen concentrators and ventilators are installed and functioning.