NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry on Wednesday asked states to ensure availability of essential goods and to prevent any hoarding or black marketeering, given the supply shortage due to the lockdown because of covid-19.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla wrote to the chief secretaries of states asking them "to take urgent steps to ensure availability of essential goods, by invoking provisions of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act 1955," including fixing stock limits, capping prices, enhancing production and inspection of accounts of dealers.

"Offences under EC Act are criminal offences and may result in imprisonment of seven years or fine or both. States and Union Territories may also consider detention of offenders under the Prevention of Black-marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980," the ministry said, adding that offenders would be heavily penalised under the current circumstances.

This comes a day after Union home minister Amit Shah issued a directive to states asking them to intervene to prevent shortages of essential goods.

"There have been reports of loss of production due to various factors, especially reduction in labour supply. In this situation, there is a possibility of inventory building and hoarding and black marketing, profiteering, and speculative trading, resulting in price rise of essential goods. The states have been asked to take urgent steps to ensure availability of these commodities at fair prices for public at large," the ministry said.

Earlier, the home ministry had issued orders under the Disaster Management Act that allows manufacture, production, transport and other related supply-chain activities of essential goods such as groceries, medicines and medical equipment.