Centre asks states to prioritise COVID-19 vaccinations where cases are surging

The central government on Saturday asked the authorities to prioritise COVID-19 vaccinations in several districts of eight states including New Delhi that have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

"These districts are seeing a decrease in total tests being conducted, low share of (tests), increase in weekly positivity and low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases," the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.

More than 60 districts across New Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Chandigarh, "continue to be of concern", the government said

India is the second worst-hit country from the coronavirus after the United States, with more than 1.1 crore recorded cases and over 150,000 deaths.

The country began vaccinations in mid-January and at least 1.2 crore health and frontline workers have received the shot so far.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr Vinod K. Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog on Saturday interacted with health secretaries and MDs (NHM) of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UTs of Delhi and Chandigarh to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

"These states and UTs have in the recent past seen increased positivity and increased number of daily positive cases," it underlined.

They reviewed the ongoing public health measures of surveillance, containment and management of COVID cases in wake of the steep rise in daily new cases of COVID-19 and the high number of active caseload being reported from these eight states and UTs, the ministry said in its statement.

