Centre asks states to review procurement of covid vaccines by the private sector

It was pointed out that advance visibility of the covid-19 vaccines to the states by Union health ministry is, in turn, required to be communicated to the citizens by states. Union health ministry has organized five regional workshops to orient nodal officers of states and PCVCs for placing indent on Co-Win, payment for the quantum of doses, etc. States were advised to indicate if any further refresher training sessions were required. These shall be organized based on requirement of the states. During the review meeting, roles of the states/UTs for demand aggregation and roles of the covid-19 vaccine manufacturers in quick dispatch were further outlined.