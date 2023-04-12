Centre asks states to review undislcosed pulses stocks

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday convened a meeting with senior officials from major pulses producing and consuming states, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, to review the status of tur and urad stock disclosure.

Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh asked states to verify stocks held by various entities and enforce strict action on undisclosed tur and urad stocks under the EC Act, 1955, and the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has deployed 12 senior officers to various state capitals and districts in major tur producing and trading centres to gather feedback from market players, millers, and storage operators. This feedback will inform further action.

During the meeting, the department assessed the number of registered entities and the disclosed stock quantities, urging states to concentrate on ensuring disclosure by importers, millers, stockists, and traders. The consumer affairs department mandated transparent regular stock declarations by major importers, millers, traders, and other entities on 29 March amid high tur prices.

Average retail price of tur dal in the country has risen 11% to ₹115 per kg in the last one year, according to data from consumer affairs ministry. Prices have been on an upswing India's tur production is seen falling to 36.66 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from 42.20 million tonne a year ago.

Tur is primarily a kharif crop, and India ends up importing the food grain to meet domestic demand.

Meanwhile, although the number of entities registered in the stock disclosure portal has increased, the actual number of stakeholders and disclosed tur stock quantities remain low in some states. State governments were asked to examine data from FSSAI licenses, APMC registration, GST registration, warehouses, and custom bonded warehouses to broaden market player coverage.

States reported increased surveillance and shared the measures they are implementing to ensure mandatory registration and stock disclosure.