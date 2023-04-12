Centre asks states to review undislcosed pulses stocks

Centre asks states to review undislcosed pulses stocks2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:33 PM IST
- The consumer affairs department mandated transparent regular stock declarations by major importers, millers, traders, and other entities on 29 March amid high tur prices
New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday convened a meeting with senior officials from major pulses producing and consuming states, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, to review the status of tur and urad stock disclosure.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×