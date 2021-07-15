Centre asks states to send expenditure proposals for covid response package

The central government asked states that the hub and spoke model for tele-consultation services may be improved, including for the services at covid care centres, through district-level hubs. The final year MBBS students, UG interns and PG residents may be utilized under the supervision of the faculty as per the National Medical Commission guidelines for providing services of mild covid management through tele-consultation, and similarly, final year nursing students (BSc and GNM) may be utilized for full-time covid nursing duties at government facilities under the supervision of senior faculty as per the Indian Nursing Council guidelines and support of remuneration or incentives to these human resources for health under the ECRP-II may be leveraged by states effectively in the times of need.