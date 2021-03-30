New Delhi: With covid-19 cases rising across the country, the Centre has asked states to ramp up testing with focus on RT-PCR tests, isolate those infected promptly, strengthen public and private health care resources and ensure covid- appropriate behavior.

The country recorded over 56,211 fresh covid-19 in the last 24 hours. “The top 10 districts in India with active covid-19 cases are Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi, Ahmednagar. 8 of the top 10 districts with active covid-19 cases are in Maharashtra," said Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary at a press briefing.

He said that states reporting high numbers are not adopting covid-19 preventive measures properly.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat continue to report a surge in daily new cases with about 78.6% of the fresh cases being reported from these states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 while Karnataka reported 2,792 new cases, the union health ministry said.

India’s total active caseload has reached 5,40,720 on Tuesday. India’s present active caseload now stands at 4.47% of India’s total positive cases. A net incline of 18,912 cases were recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry said.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.64% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 62% of the active caseload of the country, the government said.

India is also gradually reporting increasing numbers of the mutant coronavirus strains. “Total number of samples genome sequenced from December 2020 till date are 11,064. The UK variant was found in 807 cases, South African variant in 47 and 1 Brazilian variant was found," said Bhushan.

“More than 6.11 crore (6,11,13,354) vaccine doses have been administered through 10,07,091 sessions. The government has also opened vaccination for all above 45 years of age for which the registrations has already started," said Bhushan.

