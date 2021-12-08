Centre asks states to treat omicron infected patients in designated covid facilities

Bhushan also suggested states and UTs to utilise the "eSanjeevani" telemedicine platform and call centers, and plan home visits by special teams formed for the purpose to contact those under home isolation or quarantine. "It is also important to highlight that in the absence of sufficient number of testing, it is very difficult to determine the true level of infection spread. States are requested to provision and maintain adequate testing in districts, particularly those districts with more than five per cent weekly positivity," Bhushan said.