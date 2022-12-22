Centre asks states/UTs to create hand washing facilities, train teachers to educate students

“It is also essential that hygiene education is imparted to the children on all aspects of hygiene. For this purpose, at least one teacher in each school must be trained in hygiene education who in turn should train the children through interesting activities and community projects that emphasize hygiene behaviour. A chapter on Swachhta has been included in supplementary material at primary level developed by NCERT to inculcate good hygiene practices in the schools," said the Ministry of Education.