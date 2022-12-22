Centre asks states/UTs to create hand washing facilities, train teachers to educate students

The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Report 2021-22 suggests some gaps in toilets and hand washing facilities. Centre has asked states that all these gaps need to be filled by following the saturation approach. Further, hand washing facilities with the provision of soap may be created in all the schools
New Delhi: The central government has asked states and union territories to create hand washing facilities, and train teachers to impart hygiene education to students in schools across the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The central government has asked states and union territories to create hand washing facilities, and train teachers to impart hygiene education to students in schools across the country.
States and union territories have been asked to fast track the provision of stand-alone piped water supply solutions and simple, sustainable solar solutions.
States and union territories have been asked to fast track the provision of stand-alone piped water supply solutions and simple, sustainable solar solutions.
The joint advisory issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education; Ministry of Jal Shakti; NITI Aayog; Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj mentions rejuvenation of basic infrastructure including improved sanitation facilities and provision of safe drinking water and maintaining the overall cleanliness in the government schools.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The joint advisory issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education; Ministry of Jal Shakti; NITI Aayog; Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj mentions rejuvenation of basic infrastructure including improved sanitation facilities and provision of safe drinking water and maintaining the overall cleanliness in the government schools.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Report 2021-22 suggests some gaps in toilets and hand washing facilities. The Centre has asked states that all these gaps need to be filled by following the saturation approach. Further, hand washing facilities with the provision of soap may be created in all the schools.
The Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Report 2021-22 suggests some gaps in toilets and hand washing facilities. The Centre has asked states that all these gaps need to be filled by following the saturation approach. Further, hand washing facilities with the provision of soap may be created in all the schools.
“It is also essential that hygiene education is imparted to the children on all aspects of hygiene. For this purpose, at least one teacher in each school must be trained in hygiene education who in turn should train the children through interesting activities and community projects that emphasize hygiene behaviour. A chapter on Swachhta has been included in supplementary material at primary level developed by NCERT to inculcate good hygiene practices in the schools," said the Ministry of Education.
“It is also essential that hygiene education is imparted to the children on all aspects of hygiene. For this purpose, at least one teacher in each school must be trained in hygiene education who in turn should train the children through interesting activities and community projects that emphasize hygiene behaviour. A chapter on Swachhta has been included in supplementary material at primary level developed by NCERT to inculcate good hygiene practices in the schools," said the Ministry of Education.
The advisory also mentioned that under Jal Jeevan Mission, making provision of safe tap water supply in schools, anganwadi centres, Ashram Shalas is a top priority of the Government for ensuring good health and wellbeing of our children.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The advisory also mentioned that under Jal Jeevan Mission, making provision of safe tap water supply in schools, anganwadi centres, Ashram Shalas is a top priority of the Government for ensuring good health and wellbeing of our children.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“So far, as per UDISE+ 2021-22 data, out of around 10.22 lakh Government schools, functional drinking water facility has been provided in 9.83 lakh (96% approx.) government schools," the ministry added.
“So far, as per UDISE+ 2021-22 data, out of around 10.22 lakh Government schools, functional drinking water facility has been provided in 9.83 lakh (96% approx.) government schools," the ministry added.
The advisory mentioned that flexibility has been given to the State/UTs to provide stand-alone piped water supply solutions instead of waiting for the completion of the village water supply infrastructure for the schools and simple sustainable solar solutions may also be provided.
The advisory mentioned that flexibility has been given to the State/UTs to provide stand-alone piped water supply solutions instead of waiting for the completion of the village water supply infrastructure for the schools and simple sustainable solar solutions may also be provided.
Centre asked states to fast-track these projects in view of the importance of safe water for the overall health and well-being of our children.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Centre asked states to fast-track these projects in view of the importance of safe water for the overall health and well-being of our children.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Any requirement of funds for repair or construction of toilets, hand washing facilities or drinking water may be met from funds being released under 15th Finance commission, State Finance Commission, MGNREGS, District Mineral funds and any other sources, following the extant guidelines of these schemes/sources.
Any requirement of funds for repair or construction of toilets, hand washing facilities or drinking water may be met from funds being released under 15th Finance commission, State Finance Commission, MGNREGS, District Mineral funds and any other sources, following the extant guidelines of these schemes/sources.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.