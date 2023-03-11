Centre asks states, UTs to monitor influenza and Covid trends2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Bhushan has also advised the state government to ensure vaccination coverage against Covid-19 and influenza
NEW DELHI: Amid the rising number of influenza cases across the country and a slight uptick in the Covid-19 positive rate, the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday directed all states and union territories to closely monitor the trend of influenza-like illnesses, severe acute respiratory illness (ILI/SARIs) and SARS-CoV-2 while ensuring adequate stock of drugs, medical equipment, medical oxygen in the hospitals.
