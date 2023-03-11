NEW DELHI: Amid the rising number of influenza cases across the country and a slight uptick in the Covid-19 positive rate, the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday directed all states and union territories to closely monitor the trend of influenza-like illnesses, severe acute respiratory illness (ILI/SARIs) and SARS-CoV-2 while ensuring adequate stock of drugs, medical equipment, medical oxygen in the hospitals.

Bhushan has also advised the state government to ensure vaccination coverage against Covid-19 and influenza.

“In the light of the rising trend in other influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illness (ILIs/SARIs) being witnessed in some states/UTs across the country, a review meeting was held recently under member (health), NITI Aayog to review the current situation. While the Covid-19 trajectory has decreased in the last few months, the gradual rise in Covid-19 test positivity in some states is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed," said Bhushan in a letter seen by Mint.

The minister added, “There is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to the covid-appropriate behavior."

While influenza is an annual seasonal occurrence, in the present season, a variety of weather conditions and behavioural reasons (like lack of hygiene and sneezing, coughing without adequate protection in close proximity) make the environment conducive to the circulation of a number of viral respiratory pathogens like influenza A (H1N1, H3N2 etc), adenoviruses etc.

In order to limit the transmission of these diseases, it is important to raise community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene, promptly reporting the symptoms and limiting the contact of those people who are suffering from respiratory illness, he said.

“In terms of public health actions, it is essential that the state/district Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDPS) units should closely monitor the trend of SARI/ILI cases and refer a sufficient number of samples for testing of influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus," said Bhushan.

Influenza H3N2 is the predominant sub-type among the samples testing positive for influenza, since the beginning of this year and a major cause of current respiratory illness across India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However, the prevalence of influenza H1N1 (swine flu) is also noted in parts of the country.

This year, H3N2 is widespread in circulation surpassing Covid-19 numbers and has infected thousands of people in the country.

A total of 3,038 laboratory-confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza including H3N2 have been reported till 9 March, as per the latest data available on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network. While 1,245 cases were reported in January, 1,307 and 486 cases were reported in February and March, respectively.

Till February, 955 H1N1 cases have been reported. A majority of the H1N1 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu (545), Maharashtra (170), Gujarat (74), Kerala (42) and Punjab (28).