Centre asks states, UTs to monitor influenza and Covid trends

“In the light of the rising trend in other influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illness (ILIs/SARIs) being witnessed in some states/UTs across the country, a review meeting was held recently under member (health), NITI Aayog to review the current situation. While the Covid-19 trajectory has decreased in the last few months, the gradual rise in Covid-19 test positivity in some states is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed," said Bhushan in a letter seen by Mint.

