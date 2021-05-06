Centre asks WB govt to provide data of eligible beneficiaries for PM-Kisan

Sources said the communication to the Bengal government by the Union Agriculture Ministry mentions that despite the fact that the state government did not provide data of 69 lakh farmers- eligible to get ₹9,660 crores collectively under the central scheme - 41 lakh farmers got themselves registered on PM Kisan portal. Also, the Centre has asked the state government to upload verified data of the eligible beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on the portal.

