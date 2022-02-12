OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Centre auctions ten more coal blocks in latest effort
Listen to this article

The central government has auctioned ten more coal mines of five states in its latest effort, the Coal Ministry informed on Saturday.

Under the commercial coal mining auction process, a total of 42 coal mines, including the 10 coal mines auctioned in tranche-3, have been successfully auctioned till date with a total cumulative PRC of 86.404 MTPA, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining on October 12, 2021. During the e-auction, cumulatively 10 coal mines were put up for auction of which six coal mines were CMSP coal mines and remaining four were MMDR coal mines.

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout