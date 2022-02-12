The central government has auctioned ten more coal mines of five states in its latest effort, the Coal Ministry informed on Saturday.

Under the commercial coal mining auction process, a total of 42 coal mines, including the 10 coal mines auctioned in tranche-3, have been successfully auctioned till date with a total cumulative PRC of 86.404 MTPA, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining on October 12, 2021. During the e-auction, cumulatively 10 coal mines were put up for auction of which six coal mines were CMSP coal mines and remaining four were MMDR coal mines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.