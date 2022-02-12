Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre auctions ten more coal blocks in latest effort

1 min read . 03:45 PM IST Livemint

  • Under the commercial coal mining auction process, a total of 42 coal mines have been successfully auctioned till date

The central government has auctioned ten more coal mines of five states in its latest effort, the Coal Ministry informed on Saturday.

Under the commercial coal mining auction process, a total of 42 coal mines, including the 10 coal mines auctioned in tranche-3, have been successfully auctioned till date with a total cumulative PRC of 86.404 MTPA, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining on October 12, 2021. During the e-auction, cumulatively 10 coal mines were put up for auction of which six coal mines were CMSP coal mines and remaining four were MMDR coal mines.

