Centre banks on this new policy to strengthen tourism sector

Aman Puri, the consul general of India in Dubai and deputy commissioner-general for India at Expo 2020 Dubai said, travel and tourism is a crucial sector to the Indian economy, contributing significantly to both the employment and the GDP. "By 2030, we are expecting this sector to contribute upwards of $500 billion to our GDP. Expo 2020 Dubai is the first Expo in the MEASA (Middle East, Africa and South Asia) region, and Indian visitors are largest in terms of visitors by nationality at the Expo.