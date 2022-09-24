Centre bans export of sensitive maps, geospatial data

The CBIC order named security installations such as missile launch controls and related facilities, the cabinet secretariat, nuclear power plants, LPG storage areas, atomic minerals deposit areas, air force airfields and military installations in the list
New Delhi: The government has banned export of maps and geospatial data related to sensitive installations, showed an official order.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said in an order that the prohibition of export of maps and data of specified spatial accuracy was made to maintain the security of the country.
The CBIC order named security installations such as missile launch controls and related facilities, the cabinet secretariat, nuclear power plants, LPG storage areas, atomic minerals deposit areas, air force airfields and military installations in the list that specifies restrictions on export of data and maps.
The move comes after India opened up geospatial data mapping last year for wider public use and to empower the industry. The liberalised regime of geo-spatial data use is aimed at empowering the Indian industry and surveying agencies. It was estimated that the move would lead to a ₹1 trillion geo-spatial economy.
The latest move of export curb places some restrictions on it from the angle of security. With the digital economy and e-commerce picking up, geospatial data use has grown significantly in the country. The government is also encouraging the use of drones in a host of sectors including agriculture, disaster management, logistics, security and policing which also uses geo-spatial data.
The government’s policy on geospatial data implies that what is readily available globally does not need to be regulated. For Indian entities, there is complete deregulation with no prior approvals, security clearances or licenses for acquisition and production of geospatial data and services including maps.
