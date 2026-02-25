Centre bans five OTT platforms over ‘obscene’ content, citing IT Rules violations

The Centre has banned five over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms for allegedly hosting and distributing content deemed “obscene”, according to official sources cited by news agency ANI.

Government Blocks Five OTT Apps for Violating Content Rules The action was taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) as part of a broader effort to regulate online streaming content under existing information technology laws.

The platforms blocked in the latest crackdown are MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu. Authorities said the services were found to be streaming material that violated legal standards governing digital content in India.

The move follows a similar action in July 2025, when the government ordered the blocking of websites and mobile applications linked to 25 OTT platforms accused of broadcasting media considered obscene, vulgar or, in certain instances, pornographic. Those platforms included ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, ShowHit, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix and Triflicks.

Officials said the latest ban was carried out following consultations between multiple government departments, including the Ministries of Home Affairs, Women and Child Development, Electronics and Information Technology, and Law and Justice. Industry bodies such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), along with experts working in women and child rights, were also involved in the review process.

The government’s action is based on Rule 3(1)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Under these rules, hosting or publishing content that is “obscene, pornographic, invasive of another's privacy, insulting or harassing on the basis of gender, racially or ethnically objectionable, or promoting hate or violence,” is not permitted.

Officials have maintained that intermediaries and digital platforms must comply with these legal obligations to retain protection under Indian law. In an earlier release explaining similar enforcement measures, the Centre stated: “In case of failure of the intermediaries to observe the legal obligations as provided in the IT Rules, 2021, they lose their exemption from third party information provided under section 79 of the IT Act. They are liable for consequential action or prosecution as provided under any extant law.”

Also Read | OTT streaming enters massification era with diverse family-friendly TV content

The latest ban reflects increasing regulatory scrutiny of India’s rapidly expanding OTT ecosystem. Streaming platforms have grown significantly in recent years, offering a wide range of regional and niche content outside traditional cinema and television censorship frameworks. However, concerns have also been raised by policymakers and advocacy groups regarding explicit material and the accessibility of such content to younger audiences.

Government officials argue that the objective is not to restrict creativity but to ensure compliance with existing laws and protect viewers from harmful or illegal content. Critics, however, have previously warned that stricter enforcement could raise questions about creative freedom and the scope of digital regulation.