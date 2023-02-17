The central government on Friday banned the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), which has been formed with cadres from terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, the JKGF has been involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling, carrying out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and regularly issuing threats to security forces.

“It draws its cadres from various terrorist organisations, such as Lashker-E-Taiba, Jaish-E-Mohammed, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Harkat-ul—Jehad-E-Islami etc," it added.

The government has also banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). “It is a militant outfit and it aims reviving terrorism in Punjab and challenges the territorial integrity, unity, national security and sovereignty of India and promotes various acts of terrorism, including targeted killings in Punjab," the ministry said.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the JKGF, and the KTF has been designated as a terror group, the notification stated.

With declaration of these two organisations as terrorist organization, there are now total 44 designated terrorist organizations under the Ist Schedule of the Act.

In furtherance to India’s Zero Tolerance policy towards terrorism, the Centre has also amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in August 2019 to include the provision of designating an individual as terrorist.

Prior to this amendment, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organization.

By invoking the said amended provision, the government had designated 53 individuals as terrorists.

“Reinforcing the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen national security and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah today declared one more individual and two organization as ‘Terrorist’/‘Terrorist Organization’," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

“One more individual -Harwinder Singh Sandhu@Rinda declared as terrorist today. He has been associated with terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is presently based in Lahore, Pakistan under the patronage of cross border agencies and has been found involved in various terrorist activities particularly in Punjab," it added.

With this declaration, now there are 54 designated terrorists in the IVth Schedule of UAPA.