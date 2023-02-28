Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Centre bans oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 years

1 min read . 01:33 PM IST Livemint
A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near a port city.

  • ‘Age norms will assist in ensuring gradual phasing out of fossil fuel ships and ushering of alternate/low carbon energy efficient ships,’ the order read

The Central Government will withdraw trading licences for oil tankers and bulk carriers that are over 25 years old, the Directorate General of Shipping said in an order. "Age norms will assist in ensuring gradual phasing out of fossil fuel ships and ushering of alternate/low carbon energy efficient ships," according to the order.

(Awaiting more updates)

