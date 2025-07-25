Centre bans Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, Big Shots, other apps for circulating obscene content

In a big crackdown on obscene content being circulated online, the Centre has banned multiple apps and websites including Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, Big Shots and more, according to multiple reports.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has identified a total of 25 links that were displaying objectionable videos, including obscene and adult content.

Among the 25 platforms banned were Ekta Kapoor's ALTT, formerly known as Alt Balaji.

In its notification, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it has directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to disable public access to these 25 platforms.

As per a report by The Hindustan Times, the Centre's move comes as part of an ongoing effort to regulate digital platforms and prevent the circulation of explicit material online.

Which platforms have been banned? As per the Moneycontrol report, the apps and websites facing the bans are — ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks.

At the time of writing this article, Livemint could not access the links to at least four websites on the list, including ULLU and ALTT.

In its notification, the MIB noted that the intermediaries are responsible for removing or disabling access to unlawful information under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.