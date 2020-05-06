NEW DELHI : The Union government on Tuesday said a delay in reporting by states has caused a sudden surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases since Monday.

According to data compiled by the health ministry, about 3,900 cases were recorded across India in 24 hours till Tuesday morning. There were 195 fatalities, the highest single-day death toll so far.

This after the Centre directed states and Union territories to do contact tracing, active case search and clinical management of cases effectively on the basis of cases reported.

“Some states have not been reporting covid-19 cases on time; after persuading them, they have reported such cases. This is the reason for the sudden spurt in the number of cases since yesterday," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry.

“The number of new cases and deaths reported during the last 24 hours has been the highest so far, in any day; timely reporting and management of cases is very crucial, we found gaps in some states, these have been addressed after due persuasion," he added.

A total of 12,726 people have recovered so far from covid-19, with the recovery rate for the country touching 27.41% on Tuesday. “The lockdown has yielded positive results, doubling time has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now. At the same time, it is important that we sustain the momentum," said Agarwal.

While the home ministry has partially relaxed curbs, allowing some workplaces to open, authorities said workplaces must ensure adequate thermal screening and face masks, sanitizers and hand washes.

Work-shifts and lunch hours should be such that maximum social distancing is ensured and workplaces and company transport must also ensure distancing, the government said.

Soon after announcing relaxations in so-called green and orange zones, there was a surge of people, especially outside liquor shops. This has raised concerns over a spike in covid-19 cases.

“Such incidents can rapidly undo the gains of the long lockdowns we have had. One of the crucial activities for coronavirus control is to inculcate a sense of shared responsibility," said Lalit Kant, scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Citing the example of Sweden that didn’t impose lockdowns and let citizens take the responsibility of keeping social distancing, Kant said freedom to not maintain social distancing has to be sacrificed so that “we have our freedom to live".

Doctors have warned that with “compounding problems" of co-morbidity, India has to be extra cautious with the evolving covid-19 situation.

“India has a population that has tuberculosis and respiratory issues and pneumonia and high rates of smoking and air pollution. About a third of the adults are hypertensive, and about one-tenth of them are diabetic," said Dr Sai Kiran Chaudhari, head, department of pulmonology and critical care, Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

“Trajectory of the disease in Indian population is going to be unclear, currently we are also unaware of the cardiac complications of this illness as currently people with respiratory problems are being under high suspicion," he said.

On Tuesday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan chaired the 14th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM), wherein they discussed measures taken by the Centre and states for the containment and management of covid-19. The panel reviewed the adequacy and availability of personal protective equipment, masks, ventilators, drugs and other essential equipment.

“Also, it is important that each and every contact of positive patients is traced. Conducting surveillance for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (Sari) and influenza like illness (ILI) symptoms in facilities in containment zones and otherwise yields very valuable data and guides further action," said Agarwal.

Vardhan also reviewed cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) through a video conference meeting with the health minister of Bihar and assured that the state will be provided full support through the National Health Mission (NHM) to strengthen the state’s health system.

