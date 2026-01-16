Centre blocks 242 illegal betting and gambling websites under Online Gaming Act

The Centre today blocked 242 illegal betting and gambling website links as part of increased enforcement actions following the passage of the Online Gaming Act, government sources said.

They said that action taken today reflects the Government's commitment to protect users especially youth, and to curb financial and social harm caused by illegal online betting and gambling platforms

"So far, over 7,800 illegal betting and gambling websites have been taken down, with a significant increase in enforcement actions after the passage of the Online Gaming Act," a source said.

President Droupadi Murmu had given her assent to The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, that was passed by Parliament in August last year.

The legislation marked a strong move to shield citizens from the menace of online money games while promoting and regulating other kinds of online games.

The legislation is designed to curb addiction, financial ruin and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth, a release said, adding that it reflects the Government's resolve to safeguard families while guiding the digital economy towards safe and constructive growth.

The seriousness of the issue is recognised globally. The World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a health condition in its International Classification of Diseases, describing it as a pattern of play marked by loss of control, neglect of other daily activities, and persistence despite harmful consequences.

The release said online money gaming platforms have caused widespread harm. Families have lost their savings. Young people have fallen into addiction. In some heartbreaking cases, financial distress linked to these games has even led to suicides. The Government responded to the situation by recognizing these dangers.

The Act strikes a balance and recognizes the online gaming sector as one of the most dynamic segments of the digital and creative economy, with significant opportunities for innovation, cognitive development, employment generation, technological advancement and global competitiveness.