The Congress on Monday accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to purchase a Pegasus-style spying software at a cost of ₹986 crore. Opposition lawmakers alleged that Cognyte would be used to snoop on politicians, media, activists, and NGOs. The remarks came mere days after the Congress sought discussions about the same in the Lok Sabha.

"When Pegasus became infamous, the government with 'minimum governance-maximum surveillance' is looking for new spyware in the market. This new spyware is an alternative to Pegasus. It will cost you and us ₹986 crore to buy Cognyte spyware," alleged senior party leader Pawan Khera.

Addressing a presser on Monday afternoon, he also wondered if communication devices had been purchased from Cognyte. The senior politician posed several questions to the Narendra Modi-led government about the ‘new spyware idea’ and whether any Ministry had issued a request for the proposal.

Last week Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari had given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the "reported procurement" of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government.

"Just like Pegasus, Cambridge Analytica and the recently exposed 'Team Jorge' - the Modi government has now bought a new spyware to snoop, spy and surveil individuals and institutions? These institutions include - Opposition parties, NGOs, media houses, civil-rights activists, judiciary, Election Commission, and every other Institution which protects any semblance of democracy," Khera told reporters on Monday.

