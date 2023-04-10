Centre bought new Pegasus-type spyware Cognyte to ‘snoop' says Congress1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:58 PM IST
The Congress on Monday accused the government of using a new software to spy over people opposed to it and damage India's political and democratic system.
The Congress on Monday accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to purchase a Pegasus-style spying software at a cost of ₹986 crore. Opposition lawmakers alleged that Cognyte would be used to snoop on politicians, media, activists, and NGOs. The remarks came mere days after the Congress sought discussions about the same in the Lok Sabha.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×