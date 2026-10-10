Centre brings about major bureaucratic reshuffle: Prakash Rajpurohit made Dy Election Commissioner | Check complete list

The Centre on Saturday appointed senior bureaucrat Prakash Rajpurohit as Deputy Election Commissioner as part of a wider reshuffle involving senior-level officials. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared the appointments of 27 civil servants to joint secretary-level and equivalent positions as part of the administrative changes, according to PTI.

Rajpurohit, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Rajasthan cadre, will hold the position until April 8, 2030. He succeeds Sanjay Kumar, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Meanwhile, Vivek Khare, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer, has been appointed Joint Secretary at the National Testing Agency (NTA), the order said.

Who is Prakash Rajpurohit? Prakash Rajpurohit is a 2010-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre. He reportedly holds a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi and belongs to Barmer, Rajasthan.

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Who is Vivek Khare? Vivek Khare is a 1996-batch ITS officer. He has been serving as Director at the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) since June 2019. Before joining the CVC, he worked as Director at the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Other key appointments in the bureaucratic reshuffle Ravi Shankar, Chittaranjan Dash, P Manoj Kumar and Abhishek Bhagotia have been appointed Joint Secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mohammed Y Safirulla K and Ritu Sharma will take up Joint Secretary positions in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Varnali Deka, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed Joint Secretary at the National Health Authority (NHA), while Ashish Madhavrao More will serve as Additional Chief Executive Officer at the NHA at the Joint Secretary level.

Nikhil Varma has been appointed Additional Director General of Foreign Trade in Delhi.

The other appointments include Tanvi Sundriyal as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Inderjeet Singh as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, according to the order.

Senior IAS officer Tamboli Ayyaj Fakirbhai has been named Executive Director at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) at the Joint Secretary level. Rajesh Malik will serve as Executive Director at the Food Corporation of India, while Navin Agarwal has been appointed Joint Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs.

Brijesh Pandey will be Joint Secretary in the Department of Capital Development, M Ramachandrudu in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Sonia Pant will serve as Adviser at the Joint Secretary level in NITI Aayog.

Nitin Kumar has been appointed Additional Secretary at the Joint Secretary level in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

C Muruganas will take up the post of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, while Rajneesh Kumar Tomar has been named Chief Executive Officer of National Highways Logistics Management Ltd.

Nishtha Tiwari has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Development and Welfare Board for Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Manisha Trighatia will serve as Joint Secretary in the Department of Urban Development, Avinash Jain in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, and Pawan Kumar at the National River Conservation Directorate. Anita Shah Akella has been appointed Joint Secretary at the National Commission for Women.

Govind Jaiswal to return to parent cadre In a separate order dated October 9, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the Department of Higher Education's proposal for the premature repatriation of Govind Jaiswal, who was serving as Joint Secretary in the department, to his parent cadre.