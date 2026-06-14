Patients undergoing Siddha therapies such as Pugai (fumigation) and Poṭi Timirtal (powder rubbing) will now be subject to pre-treatment screening, written informed consent and adverse-event reporting under new standards issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), bringing structured safety and documentation protocols to traditional treatments.
Centre brings modern medical screening and consent norms to Siddha therapies
SummaryThe Bureau of Indian Standards said the goal is to ensure uniformity and consumer safety, but traditional practitioners are split over adopting rigid allopathy-style reporting rules.
Patients undergoing Siddha therapies such as Pugai (fumigation) and Poṭi Timirtal (powder rubbing) will now be subject to pre-treatment screening, written informed consent and adverse-event reporting under new standards issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), bringing structured safety and documentation protocols to traditional treatments.
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.