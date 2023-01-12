Centre brings new rules to curb systematic under-valuation of imports

This could include technical details to be disclosed in the import documents, other possible obligations of the importer to show that the consignment is not under-valued, and additional checks to be followed by officials. The order will be valid for one to two years. Officials may have to keep in mind a ‘precautionary unit value,’ which the tax authority considers as the accurate benchmark price of the commodity. The authorities will hold extensive research on prices of identified items in global markets to check under-invoicing.