The Centre has brought ordinance to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) directors up to 5 years.

The Government of India brings Ordinance to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Directors up to 5 years. pic.twitter.com/r6NZ8cLyJS — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

So far, the directors of both the investigating agencies are appointed for a fixed period of two years. While they can not be removed before their tenure ends, extension can be given by the government.

Last year in November, the Union government had extended the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year after modifying his appointment order that was issued in 2018. Mishra's two-year tenure had ended in November 2020 but an extension was given to him.

Before 1997, the tenure of the CBI directors was not fixed and they could be removed by the government in any manner. However, the Supreme Court in the Vineet Narain judgment fixed a tenure of a minimum of two years for the CBI director to allow the officer to work with independence.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.