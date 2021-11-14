Centre brings ordinance to extend tenure of ED, CBI directors up to 5 years

Centre brings ordinance to extend tenure of ED, CBI directors up to 5 years1 min read . 03:50 PM IST
- The central government today brought an ordinance to extend the tenure of ED and CBI directors up to 5 years
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre has brought ordinance to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) directors up to 5 years.
The Centre has brought ordinance to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) directors up to 5 years.
So far, the directors of both the investigating agencies are appointed for a fixed period of two years. While they can not be removed before their tenure ends, extension can be given by the government.
So far, the directors of both the investigating agencies are appointed for a fixed period of two years. While they can not be removed before their tenure ends, extension can be given by the government.
Last year in November, the Union government had extended the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year after modifying his appointment order that was issued in 2018. Mishra's two-year tenure had ended in November 2020 but an extension was given to him.
Last year in November, the Union government had extended the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year after modifying his appointment order that was issued in 2018. Mishra's two-year tenure had ended in November 2020 but an extension was given to him.
Before 1997, the tenure of the CBI directors was not fixed and they could be removed by the government in any manner. However, the Supreme Court in the Vineet Narain judgment fixed a tenure of a minimum of two years for the CBI director to allow the officer to work with independence.
Before 1997, the tenure of the CBI directors was not fixed and they could be removed by the government in any manner. However, the Supreme Court in the Vineet Narain judgment fixed a tenure of a minimum of two years for the CBI director to allow the officer to work with independence.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!