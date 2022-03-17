Centre builds 1.75 crore houses under PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told in Rajya Sabha said of the 2.28 crore houses sanctioned under the scheme, 1.75 crore have been completed as of March 9, 2022
The Centre in the parliament said it has created 1.75 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin. Union Minister for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told in Rajya Sabha said of the 2.28 crore houses sanctioned under the scheme, 1.75 crore have been completed as of March 9, 2022.
The PMAY-G scheme was introduced to boost pucca houses with essential utilities to those living in rural areas. The assistance is released to the beneficiary in a minimum of 3 installments linked to various stages of completion like at the time of sanction, foundation, plinth, windowsill, lintel, roof, etc.
Due to the pandemic, the minister said construction activities were affected which retarded the pace of construction of PMAY-G houses.
"Besides, the delays are also due to delay in the release of Central & State Share from State Treasury to State Nodal Account of PMAY-G, cases of the unwillingness of beneficiaries to complete the construction, migration, disputed succession of deceased beneficiaries, delay in allotment of land to landless beneficiaries by the States/UTs and at times those occurring on account of General/Assembly/Panchayat elections, unavailability of building materials, etc," she added.
She also informed that the Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of PMAY-G beyond March 2021 till March 2024 for completion of remaining houses within the cumulative target of 2.95 crores houses under PMAY-G.
