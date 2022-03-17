Centre builds 1.75 crore houses under PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin

"Besides, the delays are also due to delay in the release of Central & State Share from State Treasury to State Nodal Account of PMAY-G, cases of the unwillingness of beneficiaries to complete the construction, migration, disputed succession of deceased beneficiaries, delay in allotment of land to landless beneficiaries by the States/UTs and at times those occurring on account of General/Assembly/Panchayat elections, unavailability of building materials, etc," she added.