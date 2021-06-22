Centre calls Delta Plus variant of concern; alerts Maharashtra, MP, Kerala

The ‘delta plus’ variant traces its lineage to the delta (B.1.617.2) variant which was first observed in India. The new variant was formed after a K417N mutation on the spike protein gene, which allows the virus to escape the immune system of a person more efficiently. The K417N mutation was also seen in the beta variant (B.1.351), first seen in South Africa, which has proven to be particularly effective in evading immune response.

