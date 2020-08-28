Centre calls for dual TB-covid screening

The prevalence of TB among covid-19 patients has been found to be 0.37% to 4.47% in different studies, said the Union health ministry. “TB is associated with a 2.1-fold increased risk of severe covid-19 disease. In addition, TB patients tend to have co-morbidity or living conditions such as malnutrition, diabetes, smoking, HIV, which increase their vulnerability," the ministry said in a guidance note.