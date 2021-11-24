Centre calls for private-public partnership to ensure success of AMRUT 2

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday called on the private sector to contribute more and for a robust public-private partnership for the success of the second phase of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, or AMRUT, scheme.

“India needs a water platform to unify stakeholders. Under AMRUT 2, 10% of the city water action plans of million-plus cities should be coming from public-private partnerships (PPPs). From now on, states should work towards reusing at least 20% of the treated water," said D Thara, Joint Secretary and Mission Director AMRUT, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Thara was speaking at the Sustainable Urban WASH Forum organised by the Toilet Board Coalition. “There should be clear governance mechanism put in place even for the private sector to come in. We are focusing on getting 100% water treated in 500 cities and ensuring that the untreated water does not enter water streams," he said.

“AMRUT 2 acknowledges that capacity building in the private sector is a critical need compared to public sector. We are going to come with a India water platform, unifying all stakeholders on a common platform. We are also developing an app called AMRUTAM where water connections entered by contractors will be eligible for verification and funding," said Thara.

The event also featured a panel discussion on High-Level WASH business ecosystem.

"The world is not on track to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 of Clean Water and Sanitation – the progress is heartening but the pace needs to intensify. If this process needs to pick up pace, we will need a robust innovation pipeline, a friendly policy ecosystem, and widely accepted standards…," Venugopal Gupta, Director Accelerator & Investor Engagement, the Toilet Board Coalition, said.

