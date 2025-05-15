India revokes security clearance of Turkish firm Çelebi Aviation with immediate effect

India-Pakistan Conflict: The Union government on 15 May revoked the security clearance of Turkish firm Çelebi Aviation, responsible for critical ground operations at major Indian airports.

The decision comes amid growing demand for boycotting the firm headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey - the country that sided with Pakistan in the recent escalation of tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack and ‘Operation Sindoor’.

India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security under the Union Civil Aviation Ministry informed through a notification about the ‘revocation of security clearance in r/o Celebi airport servises India Ltd,’ which is a subsidiary of Çelebi Aviation Holding, the Turkish company.

“The security clearance in r/o Çelebi Airport Services India Pvt Limited under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS on 21-11-2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Çelebi Airport Services India Pvt Limited is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security,” reads the notice signed by Sunil Yadav, Jt. Director (Ops) BCAS, HQs, New Delhi.

Turkey has been facing massive backlash over its support to Pakistan with a large number of Indian tourists canceling trips to the country in the last few days.

Earlier this week, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) demanded an immediate termination of a ground-handling company Çelebi's contract at Mumbai's international airport. Citing national security concerns Sena leader Murji Patel on 13 May led a delegation to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), calling for an end to its association with Çelebi NAS Airport Services.

The Sena had given Mumbai International Airport a 10-day deadline to cancel the contract, warning of protests if no action is taken.

The ultimatum comes at a time when social media is abuzz with boycott calls for travel to Turkiye.

What is Çelebi aviation? Çelebi has presense at 9 airports in India – Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad and Chennai. It provides ground handling as Çelebi Airport Services India and cargo services as Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India at Delhi.

Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, Çelebi Aviation stepped into the aviation industry with the establishment of Çelebi Ground Handling on February 1, 1958 at Ankara Airport by Ali Cavit Çelebioğlu as the first privately-owned ground handling services company in the Turkish aviation industry. Advertisement

Some reports linked the company to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, but the claim has not been established with any evidence.

58K fights, 5.4 Lakh tons of cargo in India Today, the firm says, it operates across three continents, in six countries, including India and on 70 stations worldwide. The services include wheelchair assistance, ramps, passenger and cargo handling, warehouse management, bridge operations and airport lounge management, to name a few.

In India, the company entered in 2008 with a joint venture with a mandate to provide comprehensive and ‘world-class’ services at Mumbai International Airport. Since then, it has expanded rapidly.