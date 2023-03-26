Centre caps maximum GST cess rate on pan masala, tobacco2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 12:26 PM IST
The capping of maximum GST cess rate has been brought as part of amendments to the Finance Bill 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The central government has capped the maximum rate of GST compensation cess that would be levied on pan masala, cigarettes, and other forms of tobacco and linked the highest rate to their retail sale price. It was brought as part of amendments to the Finance Bill 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×