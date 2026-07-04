Centre clamps down on Telegram again, demands 'anti-piracy' action within 15 days

Telegram has come again under Centre's radar over “widespread dissemination of pirated films, OTT content and other audio-visual material”. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) issued a notice to the messaging platform, asking it to take anti-piracy action within 15 days. The messaging platform
Directing Telegram to tighten anti-piracy measures, the government has sets 15-day deadline “to strengthen systems for detection, reporting, disabling access to and removal of pirated films and infringing audio-visual content.” The Ministry also instructed the messaging platform to act against infringers, including channels, groups, bots, accounts, administrators and associated entities.
“The communication signals a clear shift from piecemeal takedown to platform accountability. The Government earlier acted against over 3,000 Telegram channels carrying pirated content,” the government in a statement said. Seeking information on anti-piracy measures, it noted that it is mandatory for the platform to comply with the requirements as per IT Act and IT Rules.
Centre further warned that if Telegram failed to comply to “prevent, detect and remove pirated content from the platform” and to submit an Action Taken Report then it could attract legal action under the Copyright Act, 1957 and Cinematograph Act, 1952.
Noting that the government earlier flagged over 3,000 Telegram channels carrying pirated content, the Ministry sought details of Telegram’s grievance redressal system for producers, OTT platforms, and law-enforcement agencies. Calling for a shift from piecemeal takedown to platform accountability, the Centre clarified that a purely reactive, “channel-by-channel takedown approach may not be enough to show due diligence.”
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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